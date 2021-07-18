Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 601,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Yamana Gold worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY opened at $4.22 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.