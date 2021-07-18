Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 224,091 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 224,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $1,428,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 879.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 449,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

