Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Movado Group worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Movado Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 509,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

MOV stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $682.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $67,815.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,012. 28.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.