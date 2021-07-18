Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,276 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 58,873 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

