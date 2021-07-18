Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,814 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Arcus Biosciences worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 399.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 93,878 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 188,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 65,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 32.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RCUS opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,712.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 8,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $210,972.59. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,106 shares of company stock valued at $553,421. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.