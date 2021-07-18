Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,593 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Quotient Technology worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at $60,829,829.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,535 shares of company stock valued at $670,231 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

