Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,991 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Kimball Electronics worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Also, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 186,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,599.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $586,550 over the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $498.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

