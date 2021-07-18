Bao Finance (BAO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $25.35 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00105588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00148748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,711.86 or 0.99751399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.