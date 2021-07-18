Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $778.67 million and $210.39 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,718,839 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

