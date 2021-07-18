Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 604,300 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.9 days.

Shares of BSFFF remained flat at $$43.86 during trading on Friday. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 905 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

