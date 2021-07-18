Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 604,300 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.9 days.
Shares of BSFFF remained flat at $$43.86 during trading on Friday. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10.
Basic-Fit Company Profile
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.