Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.
BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of BHC stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80.
In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $67,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
