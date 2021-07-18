Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of BCHEY stock remained flat at $$18.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.18. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

