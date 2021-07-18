Beacon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $1,890.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023818 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001363 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

