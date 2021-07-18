Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.85 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $38.85 million and $8.94 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001322 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002523 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,633,560 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

