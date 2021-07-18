BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $7.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00101831 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

