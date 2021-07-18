Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZLYF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Beazley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.00.

Shares of BZLYF remained flat at $$4.68 during trading on Friday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

