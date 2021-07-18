Bela Price Tops $0.0010 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 69.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Bela coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bela has a market cap of $46,724.04 and $28.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bela has traded 72.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.03 or 0.00375400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Bela

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,307,023 coins and its circulating supply is 49,160,639 coins. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

