Bella Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.32 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $46.96 million and approximately $24.32 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00004722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

