Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $21.01 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,109 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.64.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $284.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

