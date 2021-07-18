Benz Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Benz has a market cap of $480.58 and $3.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Benz has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00102918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00149311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,351.13 or 0.99432261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

