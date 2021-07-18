Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). Berkeley Lights reported earnings per share of ($4.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,304 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 342,283 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLI traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.68. 682,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,237. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

