Berry Data Trading Down 35.3% Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001942 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $87,537.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00101399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00148325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,686.58 or 0.99951809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

