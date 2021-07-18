Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.53.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 376,000 shares of company stock worth $2,015,380. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 160.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 27.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 12.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

