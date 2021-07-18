Beyond Finance Trading Up 6.3% This Week (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $488,330.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00100379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00146862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,490.09 or 0.99726507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,792,750 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

