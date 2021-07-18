Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,169. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.92. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $731,281.23. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,525 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,244. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.