BHPCoin (BHP) Price Reaches $0.58

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001794 BTC on popular exchanges. BHPCoin has a market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00106600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00145753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,115.89 or 1.00127173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.