BIKI (BIKI) Achieves Market Cap of $4.32 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $321,151.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIKI has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.95 or 0.00811665 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

