BinaryX (BNX) Trading Up 10.6% This Week

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. BinaryX has a market cap of $5.38 million and $15,470.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00013591 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001445 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.63 or 0.01350417 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,216,669 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,188 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

