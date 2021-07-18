Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $424.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $458.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $467.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,258 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,990. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

