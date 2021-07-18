Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Down 44.8% in June

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $324.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.63. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.34.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

