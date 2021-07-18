Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) versus StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Financial Review

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for StageZero Life Sciences and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 199.82%. Given Biomerica’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Biomerica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 5.03 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Biomerica $6.69 million 6.95 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -16.43

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% Biomerica -61.55% -45.06% -35.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biomerica beats StageZero Life Sciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

