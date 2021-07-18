Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 5,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,425. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to water air and water quality problems and concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company's technology remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs' waste stream, including renewable energy and water, and nutrients comprising ammonia nitrogen and phosphorus.

