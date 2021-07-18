Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. 5,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,425. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44.
About Bion Environmental Technologies
