Bionic Achieves Market Cap of $9,128.67 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Bionic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bionic has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Bionic has a total market capitalization of $9,128.67 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bionic Profile

Bionic is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Bionic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bionic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bionic using one of the exchanges listed above.

