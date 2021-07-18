Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,549,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 3,228,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

Shares of BIREF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,102. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

