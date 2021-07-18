Bitcashpay (BCP) Tops One Day Volume of $209,598.00

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Bitcashpay has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $209,598.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.92 or 0.00789463 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

