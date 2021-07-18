Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $5,716.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00289461 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000746 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

