Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $11.65

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.90 million and $89,256.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $11.65 or 0.00036635 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000998 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 163,328 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

