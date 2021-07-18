Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $767.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00302275 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00126667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00160556 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.