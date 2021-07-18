Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.92 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $207.16 million and $24.92 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $18.14 or 0.00057548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001606 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002410 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012254 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002162 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,113 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

