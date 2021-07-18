Bitcoin SV 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $223.03 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $124.44 or 0.00391333 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and $223.03 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,798.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.12 or 0.01396698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00082954 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000201 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,790,645 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

