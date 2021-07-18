Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $54,988.50 and approximately $87.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00223854 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,205,730 coins and its circulating supply is 10,205,725 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

