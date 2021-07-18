BITTO (BITTO) Hits Market Cap of $334,414.68

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BITTO has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. BITTO has a market cap of $334,414.68 and approximately $42,122.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00219187 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001121 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.56 or 0.00784059 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

