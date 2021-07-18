BitTube Price Tops $0.0044 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $257.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.00638030 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001247 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 315,738,435 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

