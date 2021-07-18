Bitzeny (ZNY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $71,949.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00375601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

