Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) VP Sells $566,475.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,179.86, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

