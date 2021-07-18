BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BME stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 11,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $216,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

