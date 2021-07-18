BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in BlackRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,443,000 after buying an additional 286,678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,259 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.54.

NYSE:BLK opened at $875.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $872.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

