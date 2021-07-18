Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BTT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 62,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth $3,471,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth $2,705,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 75.6% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 60,933 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $748,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

