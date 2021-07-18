Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 55.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00005300 BTC on major exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1.03 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 209.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.98 or 0.00804147 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,373,938 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,158 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.