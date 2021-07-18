Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Reaches $0.0033

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $378,269.33 and $524.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00800507 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

